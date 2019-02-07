The O-C Seeks Bookend State Tourney Appearances
Ya know what the Oakland-Craig girls basketball seniors would like? Bookends, that’s what.Bookend appearances at the state basketball tournament, that is. Members of The O-C’s senior class were fre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news