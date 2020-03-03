The Next in Line, the Last in Line: Alexis Arens, Crofton
It was meant to be for fun. Basketball was fun, dribbling a basketball was fun. And besides, the girls had some time on their hands.It was halftime of the 2015 Class C-2 state final and for the thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news