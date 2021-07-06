The Long Road Back: Gabe Allen, Ainsworth

It was just a game of pickup basketball, the fellas would understand...

Two springs ago Gabe Allen was kicking it at his family’s Ainsworth home when his phone went off. It was a text from his cousin, Caleb Allen, encouraging Gabe to come on over for what would surely be an epic pickup basketball game. With nothing pressing on his schedule Gabe leapt at the invitation, and that’s when the trouble started.

********************************************************************************************

Gabe Allen is a naturally big boy, today as he approaches his senior year in high school he’s going 6-2 and three hundy. That’s remarkable enough but he was that big as a sophomore, and as a freshman, and as an eight-grader and as a seventh-grader. Six-two, three hundy, that’s a lot of seventh grader but not necessarily a world record, at least not in the Allen household.

“It was weird being that much bigger than the other kids in school but in my family I’m not even big, I’m average,” he points out. Indeed, his older brother by ten years, Nathaniel, was a recruited walk-on for the Huskers, and his other older brother, Ben is also a full cut suit coat.

In seventh grade the weight limits that dogged him in youth football went away. All bets were off in junior high football and the big fella took immediate advantage, playing running back. Yep, running back.

“That was super fun. It’s what a big guy wants to do,” he says, relishing the memory.

Also during that time Gabe had his first brush with Ainsworth varsity football and he and his cousin Caleb were student managers for the team. They were not alone.

“We had, like, 14 student managers back then. It was pretty crazy,” he says, and you agree.

When you go 6-2, three hundy the football coach tends to believe you’ll have a role on the team and Gabe started almost immediately in his freshman season. And almost immediately failed.

“On the second play I was in there I gave up an 80-yard touchdown run right over my spot in the line. Not great,” he says, flashing that big smile of his, enjoying the snarkiness of his account of the moment. But things settled down from there and Gabe became a key member in both lines for the first Ainsworth football team to make the playoffs in 26 years, and for only the third time in school history.

“So that was cool.”

********************************************************************************************

Gabe had earlier suffered through a bout with Influenza A and so the soreness he felt, especially in his calves, seemed like an after effect that just wouldn’t go away. Sore or not, he wanted to hoop it up with his friends so he got up from his chair and headed for the door.

He collapsed after one step, went straight to the floor.

Sometimes a person just knows things and Gabe knew his collapse was something serious and his mind started racing. “I immediately knew it was bad and thought I had a tumor or something like that. I just knew I was going to die of cancer anytime now.”

Not wanting to startle his parents Gabe made no mention of his fall but when he awoke the next morning he was terrified - he couldn’t feel. Couldn’t feel anything. With the help of his parents he was able to get to the ER where the medical officials examined him, suggested even the fall was part of his healing from the flu, gave him some meds and sent him home. He’d be OK soon, they said.

He was not.

After a couple of days of hobbling about the house Gabe fell again. Remember, he’s 6-2, three hundy, and now it’s dead weight. His parents couldn’t help him get up so they called the local fire department, who dispatched two EMTs to assist Gabe.

“I was paralyzed at that point but it was weird because I could still feel pain,” he remembers. After 15 minutes of getting organized the EMTs were able to load Gabe into the ambulance and return him to the hospital.

Once there the local doctors were baffled by his condition, saying they’d never seen a situation quite like his. He was immediately transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, then to the NU Med Center, and by then it was 11 o’clock at night. Been a long day but it got longer for Gabe and his family as once they got him settled he underwent a CAT scan, two MRIs and a spinal tap. Water tasted terrible to him and so he’d not drank any for most of three days and his mouth was so dry. At the Med Center he was able to tolerate chewing on some ice cubes.

Either way, Gabe Allen was in tough shape.



