The Force: Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
If you were a sandwich about the last place you’d want to wind up is at the Appleget house these past many years. Not with five boys, all of them football players, and two sisters who tried over th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news