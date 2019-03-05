Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 15:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Final Countdown: Joseph Bloom, Riverside

4...3...2...1? Could be Joseph Bloom (50) and Riverside cap off their numerical rise to the top of Class D-2 this weekend. Team's undefeated, ya know.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Joseph Bloom’s math is pretty good, pretty spot on.His Riverside team finished fourth at the boys state basketball tournament when he was a freshman, third when he was a sophomore and second as a j...

