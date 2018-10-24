I will try to make this short, which is not a strength of mine.

My mom, Margaret Jensen, died last Thursday. Since that time so many of you, hundreds of you, have reached out to me via some sort of social media, texts or phone calls. I can't begin to tell you how much that means to me, and to my mom. My mom was a good person, somebody you would have liked if you'd ever had the chance to meet.

From the beginning I have tried to treat Huskerland Prep Report with a family touch, mostly because as I tell people Nebraska is basically one big town. For all our geographical differences as a state - baby, it's 500 miles from one end to another - we are basically the same people. Good people, friendly people, people who look out for one another.

And you all have certainly looked out for ol' @HuskerlandBob in these recent days and your kindness can never be repaid except to say thank you.

Before I get back to talking about football I must share one quick story about my mom.

Granny, as she was known to so many people, loved sitting in her kitchen. She'd sit in that same chair day after day, holding court as grandmas have earned the right to do. Long after it was fashionable she had a wall phone hanging on the wall behind her chair and when it rang she never missed a beat, reaching over her shoulder to take the phone and answer it with her trademark, "yell-oh."

During our time together last week I told my sisters when Mom met God she would no doubt greet him, "yell-oh God." And she would have made God feel right at home with that warm and cheerful greeting, like she did so many other people in her lifetime.

Here is a bit we will start talking playoff football again - my mom loved talking playoff football - and to whatever degree it can my life will find its rhythm again. I love what I do in publishing Huskerland and am so thankful for all of you, especially now.

Let's play ball.