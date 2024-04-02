Team members and coaching staffs have been named for the 2024 Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star football game to be played this summer at Hastings.

The game will be played Saturday, June 15 at Hastings College, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. At halftime members of the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be honored for their induction.

The Eight-Man HOF Class of 2024 includes: Players - Steven Bazata (Howells) Chris Carpenter (Falls City Sacred Heart), Josh Frerichs (Lodgepole), Brian Hahn (Hampton), Brandon Johnson (Rushville), Jerry Leiss (Indianola), Matt McGinn (Anselmo-Merna), Travis Mlady (Bloomfield), Larry Tomlinson (O’Neill St. Mary’s), Jeff Veerhusen (Adams), Coaches- Jon Dahl (Mead), Curt Johnson (Lawrence).

* Head coach for the Sertoma East team will be Thayer Central’s Mitchell Shepherd, and he his assistant coaches will include Lance Steffen (Elmwood-Murdock), Cody Volk (Pender) and Clint Havel (Thayer Central).

Head coach for the West team will be Twin Loup’s Mike Kozeal, and his assistants will include Chip Bartos (Central Valley), Brendan Geier (Perkins County), and Zane Young (Twin Loup).

Members of the East team will include: Drew Erhart (Palmyra), Brayden Harms, Weeping Water, Isaac Whitmore (Shelby-Rising City), Dylan Taylor (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge), Colton Klosen (Howells-Dodge), Sloan Pelican (Johnson-Brock), Breckan Schluter (Friend/EMF), Wyatt Urkoski (High Plains Community), Riley Sudbeck (Hartington-Newcastle), Jesse Steffen (Guardian Angels Central Catholic), Carson Wieseler (Wynot), Mavrick Hagemann (Elkhorn Valley), Sayler Rhodes (Weeping Water), Spencer Hille (Plainview).

Kale Gustafson (Osceola), Spencer Eberspacher (Exeter-Milligan/EMF), Tanner Bolte (Bruning-Davenport/BDS), Dylan Higby (Clarkson/Leigh), Kirk Hebda (Twin River), Sam Clements (Elmwood-Murdock), Mason Mackeprang (Bloomfield), Alex Noyd (Cross County), Nathan Hegemann (Howells-Dodge), Mitchell Hupp (Stanton).

Members of the West team include: Theron Miller (Hemingford), Quincey Ryker (Twin Loup), Aiden Norman (Fullerton), Brodie Rogers (Dundy County-Stratton), Kamden Bose (Southern Valley), Kade Sindt (Elm Creek), Trey Connell (South Loup), Treyven Straka (Central Valley), Nolan Foster (Perkins County), Peyton Abbott (Bridgeport), Chase Gracey (Mullen), Jackson Kerchal (Dundy County-Stratton), Connor Janda (Lawrence-Nelson).

Quinten Myers (Anselmo-Merna), Zeb Wilde (Sandhills/Thedford), Dylon Lueking (Elgin High), Alek Molzahn (Alma), Joey Sallach (South Loup), Rhett McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford), Boone Snyder (Sutherland), Derek Nofsinger (Dundy County-Stratton), Breckan Erickson (North Platte St. Pat’s), Trey Appelt (Ainsworth), Drew Knoezer (Elwood/Hi-Line).