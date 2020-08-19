Team Previews: Class C-2, Districts 1-3
District C2-1Wilber-ClatoniaWOLVERINESThat’s 12 years in a row the Wolverines have qualified for the playoffs and now they return seven starters on offense and six on defense from that 7-3 team.“Ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news