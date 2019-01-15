Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Talented NBC Girls Basketball Takes a Spin, Wins Some Games

Ieezksmind239zo9vjqy
Providing leadership for this year's North Bend Central team are senior Faith Taylor (42) and juniors Lauren Emanuel (40) and Megan Ortmeier (32).
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

In the mood for a reach? Hope so because when preparing to write about North Bend Central girls basketball I am reminded of the great Erich Brenn, the world famous plate spinner who was a regular o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}