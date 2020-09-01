Take a Look Around: James Conway, Millard West
There are, no doubt, many running backs who wish James Conway still weighed 165 pounds. But he don’t. No sir, he sure don’t.Making his Millard West high school debut as a 165-pound freshman tight e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news