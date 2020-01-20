News More News
All fixed up after eight weeks out of the lineup thanks to suffering a broken wrist, Minden all-stater Taylor Kissinger is back, averaging 25 points per game.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com


After missing the first eight weeks due to a broken wrist, Minden all-stater Taylor Kissinger has returned to the court.

You can listen to my audio interview with Taylor by clicking on our premium message board Huskerland Headlines.

A 6-foot-1 junior, Kissinger has been a force since arriving on the varsity scene as a freshman, that season helping the Whippets to the Class C-1 title game. Playing beside her on that team were her twin sisters Brooke and Jamie Kissinger, both of whom are now playing Division I college basketball...just like Taylor will here real soon.

In Kissinger's absence, Minden played good basketball for the most part, winning seven of 12 games. Since her return a week ago the Whippets have gone 2-1, the loss coming to defending Class C-2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia, and T Kissinger is back to being T Kissinger, averaging 25 points per game in her return.

