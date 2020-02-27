News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Syracuse Hopes to Rocket Its Way to State

Senior leader of the pack at Syracuse, Lauren Meyer keeps things upbeat, which is much easier to do when your team has won 20 games including your last 10 in a row. The Rockets take aim at making in 21 and 11 tomorrow in their district final against St. Paul.
Senior leader of the pack at Syracuse, Lauren Meyer keeps things upbeat, which is much easier to do when your team has won 20 games including your last 10 in a row. The Rockets take aim at making in 21 and 11 tomorrow in their district final against St. Paul.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Remember all that pot boiling and history making we discussed this morning? Syracuse girls basketball is living in that world this season, a dream season for the program and the players in it.See, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}