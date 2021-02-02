Sweet Taste of Success: Carson Roubicek, DC West
When you can’t taste Taco Bell you know something’s up.That was the case about three weeks ago for Douglas County West senior guard Carson Roubicek who the late morning after a game decided to visi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news