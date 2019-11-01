News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Surprise Guest: Colby Coons, Twin Loup

Surging Twin Loup, led by senior Colby Coons (30), scored an upset win against Axtell in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
Surging Twin Loup, led by senior Colby Coons (30), scored an upset win against Axtell in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Man, 1-4 seems a long time ago.And it was if you are Twin Loup football. Since that dreadful start - granted all four losses came to playoff teams, three of them a combined 23-1 - the Wolves have f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}