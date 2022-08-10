Supply Chain Issue to Delay Huskerland Magazine

Today was supposed to be the day. After more than five months of work the 2022 Huskerland Prep Report high school football magazine was to be mailed to subscribers today, August 10. We had met all the deadlines, even with a late summer bump in the road.

Didn't matter.

Due to a paper shortage our magazine, completed for weeks now, is still sitting at the printing plant. That is frustrating enough for all of us - I know I am speaking for myself, at least - but even more irritating is the fact I wasn't told about it until now. The printing plant knew it hadn't printed the magazine 10 days ago but elected not to alert our partner, University Sports Publications, until yesterday, which in turned delivered the bad news to me.

That's incredibly bad business by the printers. And if those in charge at the printing plant knew of the paper shortage (they did, you know they had to) they could have alerted us to moving up the deadline for turning in the manuscript and files. That also never happened.

So as a result the best I can tell you is that according the printers we will have the magazine delivered to us on August 23 (maybe a day or two earlier, they say, but surely you can't believe that) and we will mail it to our subscribers from there. I wish I had a better solution, but I don't.

I do want to emphasize that our weekly magazines during the season will be printed and mailed on time. Our partner for printing is the Grand Island Independent and it has to such issues with paper supplies, and has done a great job for us for more than 30 years.

We will continue to post stories from the magazine on huskerlandpreps.rivals.com as scheduled. We will have all content from the magazine published on the website before the games of Week 1.

This is all very frustrating and upsetting to me, and I figure for our subscribers as well. There is nothing I can do to move things along any faster but we will get you your magazine as soon as we possibly can. Thanks for your understanding...Bob