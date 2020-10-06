Straw Boss: Austin Jurgens, Diller-Odell
Hmm...linebacker. Austin Jurgens at linebacker? Seems like good idea.For the record Diller-Odell’s Austin Jurgens is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and in a Class D-2 football program the prototype for a def...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news