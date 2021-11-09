Stec in the Middle: Hayden Stec, Elkhorn High
Hayden Stec is here to help.Over the past three seasons when he’s been a varsity starter for dear old Elkhorn High football that help has been pretty easy to numerically document. But there is more...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news