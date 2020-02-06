St. Paul Seeks Lou-Platte Conference Crown
The calendar has turned to February and the basketball action in the Lou-Platte conference is getting so good that even Punxsutawney Phil climbed up out of his burrow and said give me six more week...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news