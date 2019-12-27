Like many people around the state, Adam Moon was in shock when he got the word, word his coach, the man who he saw as a second father, had died.

Moon was at a Peru State camp when he received a text from his brother saying St. Mary's head coach Gary Chvala, one of the most beloved figures in north central Nebraska sports, had died. At first Moon thought it was a joke but once he realized it was real, the loss overwhelmed him.

Moon pulled himself from the camp drills and had himself a good cry.

Following Coach Chvala's passing the St. Mary's program was in a bit of a shambles. Long-time veteran coach Terry Viterna would step into the role as head coach and the waters would soon smooth, though in its aftermath Moon knew what he had to do.

He was going to dedicated his senior season to the memory of his fallen head coach.

Even at the tender age of 17 Moon has created quite a basketball legacy. A returning all-stater, the 6-8 senior is considered one of the more dominant players in the state, a post player with a guard's mind-set and skills. Last season he averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, leading his team to a third-place finish in the Class D-1 state tournament. Point is, Moon dedicated to a cause is a scary proposition for opposing defenses.

Great as his junior season was it could have been, figured to be, even better. After his team opened state tournament play with an impressive win over High Plains Community, the Cardinals faced unbeaten Paxton in the semifinals. Locked in a tight, defensive struggle, the Cardinals suffered the kind of loss that knocks the wind out of you - Moon rolled his ankle, and he was done. Paxton wins, St. Mary's hopes of a repeat D-1 title goes out the window.

"That was pretty frustrating. We had the kind of team that should have played for first and second and maybe won it. Finishing third at state is still a great accomplishment but it could have been even better," says Moon.

The previous season Moon had a bit of a coming out party, putting together a huge state tournament run, helping the Cardinals complete a perfect season, winning the first boys state basketball title in school history.

That he played at St. Mary's at all came only after a bit of a winding road. Growing up in Stuart, he transferred to St. Mary's in junior high, then to West Holt in Atkinson for his freshman season. His sophomore season he switched back to St. Mary's, saying he'd found his home.

"St. Mary's is such a great fit for me. It's like a big family and I feel so comfortable here. Going here has been a great experience," says Moon.

St. Mary's lost three starters from that third-place team at state, with Moon back in the post and 6-1 senior Kyle Pardun the only returning starters. In fact, most of the rotation had graduated and the Cardinals would be forced to rebuild in 2013-14.

They'd do it with the best big man in small school basketball, but still.

The Cardinals have started the season 3-1 - its lone loss on the road at 2013 Class D-2 runner-up Spalding/Spalding Academy - with Moon filling up the score sheet, averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, all while being hounded by opposing defenses. "We got sort of shook up at Spalding but we are finding our roles and getting more comfortable with every game," says Moon. "We'll be OK. I think we can still make a run at reaching state."

Moon carries a 3.2 GPA and has a large group of college basketball suitors, though he's intending to wait until the season is over to sort it all out. He'd like to study physical therapy or maybe criminal justice. "When I was little and our car would go by a police car with it's lights on, I'd always have to get up there and see what was going on," he says.