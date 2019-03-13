Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

St. Cecilia's Berndt Wins C-2 GBB Coach of Year Honor

Jzshwo6zmurcyciaw5cr
@HuskelandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It was one of the most dominant championship performances by any Nebraska high school girls team this season. Maybe the most dominant.With its only loss to Class B state champ Grand Island Northwes...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}