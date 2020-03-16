St. Cecilia's Berndt Huskerland C-2 GBB Coach of the Year
Nothing worthwhile every comes easily. That’s further evidence Hastings St. Cecilia’s Class C-2 girls state basketball championship run was worthwhile, indeed.His team holding off one of the best p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news