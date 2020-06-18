HuskerlandPreps - Spalding Academy Has Good Nucleus for More Success

Another versatile and athletic player who can help at every position on the field.

Should prove to be a valuable dual threat, especially given the fact Diessner and Kleffner are there to help him out.

Classic six-man superstar who can do a little bit of everything on a football field. And do it real well.

Overview

One of consistent winners in the six-man game Spalding Academy returns five starters on both sides of the ball following a 4-5 season.

“We feel like we have a very good group coming back and a nucleus of younger players who will give us good depth,” says head coach Troy Kleffner, who enters his 22nd season leading the Shamrocks program.

Offense

A returning all-stater senior back Jacob Diessner (5-9, 135) is a proven playmaker who last season rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 TDs and also passed for 736 yards and 16 TDs. He’s one of six-man’s premier players for 2020, for sure. Sophomore Klayton Kleffner (6-1, 155) had a huge rookie season, catching 20 passes for 427 yards and eight TDs and rushing for another 101 yards and two TDs while junior Daniel Diessner (6-0, 165) is another quality pass catcher, last season snagging 11 receptions for 116 yards and seven TDs. 7-for-11 ain’t bad.

In addition junior Dawson Murphy (5-10, 160) will play quarterback on offense with sophomore Caidyn Carraher (5-8, 135) another expected contributor and sophomores Luke Leslie and Isaac Leslie, both 5-5 and 115, will play wide receiver, with sophomore Braden Leslie (5-10, 155) in the mix at running back. Senior Brian Glaser (5-9, 160) is a returning starter at the line of scrimmage and junior Nick Carlin (5-11, 200) will also see action there.

Defense

Kleffner (82 tackles, 3 FR) and Jacob Diessner (73 tackles, 3 INT) are the team’s defensive leaders with Daniel Diessner (39 tackles, 6 FR) another established playmaker. Glaser is also a returning defensive starter and Murphy, Carraher, Carlin and Braden Leslie (29 tackles) will also contribute on that side of the ball. Jacob Diessner rounds out his impressive resume by also serving as the team’s punter.

@HuskerlandBob Sez

Look for Spalding Academy to be an improved team that wins six in the regular season and advances in the playoffs.