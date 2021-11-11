SPA Has Beaten Both 2020 Finalists - Are They One Next Week?
Lots of warranted attention splashed on the two remaining unbeaten teams in six-man but don’t forget about Spalding Academy.Pretty sure undefeated No. 1 seed Potter-Dix (10-0) hasn’t forgotten abou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news