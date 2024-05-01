Has been an impact player since freshman year, will be the key to South Loup's line.

Exceptional defender, will see the ball more on offense and make the most of it.

Overview

Moving up from Class D-2 where they were unbeaten into last year’s state playoff semifinals the Bobcats return four starters on both sides of the ball from that 11-1 team.

“We have to replace a ton of talented players but we also have some very good kids coming back,” says sixth-year head coach Mat Jageler, a 2000 graduate of Chadron State College. “What we can accomplish will be depend on our line play on both offense and defense and our skill position players are very good.”

Offense

Maybe you missed it with everything going on last year but junior all-district running back Connor Paulsen (5-10, 160) finished up last season with 919 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, and he’ll become the Bobcats’ go-to guy on offense. There is great depth at the running back position thanks to the return of seniors AJ Starr (5-11, 200) and Ethan Furne (5-10,160) and junior Paxton Bierman (5-11, 150). Last season Starr rushed for 435 yards and six TDs, Furne rushed for 220 yards and five TDs and was named the all-district punt returner, and Bierman added 129 yards and a TD.

Stepping in at quarterback in the place of two-time all-stater Trey Connell will be talented junior Dylan Pandorf (6-2, 170), who last season rushed for 203 yards and five TDs and passed for another 120 yards and two TDs. You get the sense all this kid needs is a chance, and here it is. There’s a good chance one or more of those running backs winds up playing the receiver position where senior letterman Harper Johnson (5-10, 170) is another option.

Where things get tricky is in the line where the Bobcats have to replace a pair of all-staters, though they do return and outstanding talent in junior Crew Witthuhn (6-3, 210) and senior center Jamie Tickle (6-2, 190), who saw a good deal of varsity action last season. Witthuhn also saw time at tight end last season and caught five passes for 121 yards and a TD. Also expected to compete for a starting role will be senior letterman Kyle Bloomer (6-2, 210).

Defense

Starr (86 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 FR) is a returning all-district defender and will team with Paulsen (92 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 INT, 3 FR) to form one of the better linebacker duos in eight-man football. Furne (63 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FR) is another spectacular playmaker in the secondary where Johnson (31 tackles) and Pandorf (29 tackles) round out another solid unit.

Witthuhn (90 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 INT, 2 FR) continues to be a playmaker in the defensive line while Bloomer and Tickle will be among those competing for playing time and Pandorf will be the team’s punter.

@HuskerlandBob Sez

It’s the dawn of a new era at South Loup, and that line needs to come together, but moving up a class shouldn’t stop the Bobcats from winning six or so in the regular season and advancing in the playoffs.