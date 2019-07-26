News More News
Son, You're a Quarterback: Zach Fye, Crete

Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

As an early surprise here is the first of Huskerland's 20 player features which appear in our preseason football magazine. You can order your 2019 Huskerland Prep Report print subscription by calling us at 800-323-3929, thanks.


Zach Fye, Crete Quarterback and Safety

Turns out Pops was right.While young Zach Fye as learning the ins and outs of football, trying to figure out what he liked about the game, his father, Ed Fye, had some advice for him...

You can read the rest of our feature story on Zach by clicking here

