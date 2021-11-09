So Believable: Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North
Looking at the big picture quitting seemed like a legit option.After all, Orlando Hernandez and his Omaha North football team didn’t play a varsity snap in 2020, thanks to COVID. And let’s face it,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news