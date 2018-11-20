Skutt, Scottsbluff Square Off in Class B Battle of Unbeatens
Our final game of the 2018 season figures to be worth the wait.In tonight’s Class B state championship you have unbeaten Omaha Skutt (12-0) facing unbeaten Scottsbluff (12-0) at Memorial Stadium, k...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news