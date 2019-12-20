News More News
Six-Man Player of the Year: Noah Okraska, Harvard

Who left the bigger mark, Neli Armstrong or Noah Okraska? Depends on if you're trying to convert 3rd-and-10, I guess.
Who left the bigger mark, Neli Armstrong or Noah Okraska? Depends on if you're trying to convert 3rd-and-10, I guess.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990.

Popular music had James Brown. Six-Man football has Noah Okraska.You know, the hardest working man in...Plenty talented - he’s now a three-time all-stater - but if you listen to his head coach hard...

