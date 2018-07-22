A scrapper, always around the ball and sure tackler.

Excellent runner and getting better as a passer. Could be ready for major jump in production. Also a returning all-state kicker.





Overview

Featuring one of the better backfields in the six-man game the Indians return five starters on both offense and defense after finishing 4-4 last season.

“Our backfield will be the backbone to our team and we will have good balance on our roster with a good number of upperclassmen to give us leadership,” says seventh-year head coach JJ Ozuna, a 2011 graduate of Peru State College. “We need to improve our line play and defense if we want to do well in the playoffs.”

Offense

Senior all-state candidate Ephroen Lovato (6-1, 200) is a powerful athlete who last season piled up 1,284 yards rushing and scored 20. His sidekick in the backfield is junior dual threat QB Kaleb Gonzales (5-8, 150), who last season rushed for 852 yards and 14 TDs and passed for another 225 yards and seven scores. Sophomores Dario Rodriguez (5-6, 170) and Allen Gomez (5-8, 150) are athletic and could help in the backfield.

Sophomore Quinten Hassel (6-1, 175) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching eight passes for 117 yards and a score, with sophomore Carlos Martinez (5-7, 160) expected to be an impact receiver with senior Ivan Gibbons (5-7, 135) adding depth at the position.

Juniors Isaac Gomez (5-9, 200) and Caesar Garduno (6-2, 255) are returning starters in the line but you could also see immediate contributions by incoming freshmen Joseph Gomez (5-9, 175) and Saul Garcia (5-7, 200).

Defense

Lovato (66 tackles, 2 FR) and Isaac Gomez (63 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 FR) are leaders of the Minatare defense with Gibbons (50 tackles), Gonzales (49 tackles) and sophomore Dario Rodriguez (5-6, 170), who had 23 tackles last season, proven veteran defenders.

Season's Prediction

Gotta have that line thing work out but we see Minatare winning five games in the regular season and reaching the playoffs.