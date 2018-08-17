



Overview

Last season the Cardinals made a strong run at the six-man title, winning 10 games in a row before losing in the state final. This season the Cardinals return three starters on both offense and defense.

“We have some outstanding players ready to take the place of the four outstanding seniors we are replacing and our team speed should be a huge asset,” says head coach Scott Trimble, who has won 115 games in his career and enters his fourth year at HHS. “We should be able to run and pass effectively and on defense we are going to have an attacking group that can play the entire field side-to-side.”

Offense

Junior Noah Okraska (6-0, 160) returns to run the Harvard offense and he was very good last season, throwing for 909 yards and 20 touchdowns and also rushing for 100 yards and a two scores. Senior Cory Marshall (5-7, 135) and junior David Reazola (5-7, 155) return at running back, Marshall last season rushing for 417 yards and 11 TDs and catching seven passes for 145 yards and a TD while Reazola rushed for 291 yards and four TDs. Sophomore Ben Okraska (5-11, 145) is also a capable ball carrier for the Cardinals and senior Emidio Calderon (6-0, 215) returns after missing last season due to injury and will be an asset at either running back to end.

Senior all-state candidate Hunter Wilkerson (6-1, 195) is an outstanding blocker at the other end position with senior Caleb Gaughen (6-2, 155) also helping out in the line.

Defense

Reazola (85 tackles, 10 sacks, 7 FR) is a returning all-state honorable mention defensive lineman with Wilkerson (65 tackles, 3 FR) another top defender. Gaughen (22 tackles) and senior Alex Sammons (5-10, 255) will be leaders in defensive line and sophomore Ethan Piper (5-11, 145) has great speed and will be an impact player on both sides of the ball.

Season's Prediction

Look for Harvard to win six or seven in the regular season and advance in the playoffs.