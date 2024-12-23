Six-Man Defensive Captain: Cohen Rohde, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Cohen had another great season of football, being named defensive player of the year by the Six-Man Football Coaches Association; teammate Maddox Jones, a fellow senior at state runner-up, earned the same title on offense.

There is a lot on the line for defending state champion Sumner-Eddyville-Miller tonight against Stuart. And it’s the end of the line for one of the most prodigious and highly decorated athletic families in school history.

Cohen Rohde oughta know, he’s one of ‘em.

The burly 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior all-stater will lead his undefeated 11-0 team against Stuart (10-1) in tonight’s Six-Man state championship game to be played at Cope Stadium on the campus of UN-Kearney, kickoff at 7 p.m.

He will also be sharing one last moment in the center circle for the Rohde family. He and his cousin Allie, a member of the school’s volleyball and girls basketball team will graduate next May, bringing to a close 95 consecutive years of a Rohde having attended and graduated from one of the three schools involved in the current merger. During that name Rohdes have left their indelible mark on the school’s record books - for instance, nine of the 17 boys track records are held by a Rohde.

Cohen’s goal is to make it 10.

“When track comes I really want to get the school record in the discus,” he says, knowing full well the current mark is a hefty 168 feet-plus. “It’s on my list.”

Something else that’s on the big fella’s list is winning the game tonight, one which would cap an ongoing winning streak at 26 games and give the football program its second-ever state championship. Last year Cohen and the Mustangs made their first even more memorable by winning a wild 21-20 decision over Hay Springs, a game decided by PATs which were made and which were not.

“They were a good team and we went back and forth all night,” remembers Cohen. “In the end we just made enough plays to win.”

And the winning has continued this fall as the Mustangs have rolled up 11 consecutive wins to reach the final, among them a harrowing 36-33 decision over, you guessed it, Stuart. “They are another good team and when we played the first time it was a great game and it was a fun game to play. I know there was a lot of emotion that night because we didn’t want to lose and end our winning streak.”

You’d imagine the same is true tonight. Cohen’s the enforcer for the defending champs, a pure power player whether he’s at tight end or - oh no, here he comes! - fullback on offense, or terrorizing opposing offenses from the defensive edge. “I like both (sides of the ball) but especially defense because I like having the feeling I can make a play on the ball every time they snap the ball. I feel I have more of a chance to be a difference-maker on that side of the ball, and I like that.”

Not sure opposing offenses feel the same, Cohen, but good for you.

Growing up in a family filled with football players, including older brother Carson and uncles Jake and Josh Rohde, it was only natural Cohen picked up the ball at an early age. Big and athletic, he was actually too big to handle the ball in the early years of his career but by junior high he was actually the team’s quarterback. You remember he’s 6-4, 235, right? Had to be quite a sight...

Born in Kearney, which is about 40 miles southeast of his home town of Eddyville (pop. 85 and holding steady), Cohen also has a younger brother and for fun he enjoys the Big Three - fishing, golfing and bowling. When it comes to his favorite food he likes to keep it basic, plain hamburgers (and lots of them) will do. He enjoys country music in general, Zach Bryan and Luke Combs music in particular, and also tunes in to Car Masters, a Netflix reality TV series about a crew of people at Gotham Garage who restore classic cars to increase their value and earn profits. “I’m not really a mechanic but I like watching the show,” says Cohen, speaking for both he and I.

Cohen has an outstanding 3.5 GPA, and is also a member of the SEM basketball team and FFA chapter. He wears No. 25 and has since his freshman year in recognition of his graduation year. Nice. As for college he’s not sure where he’s going but once he decides he plans to study exercise science or kinesiology with the idea of someday becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer.

The 2024 Six-Man championship game is just hours away, the final game of Cohen’s career and the end of an era, Rohde family-wise. It’s a lot to digest but No. 25 just plans to go out there tonight and do his job.

“Compared to last year we are all more comfortable with the situation because we know what to expect. I know I am,” he adds. “I know the place will be packed and the fans will be screaming but we need to keep our minds focused on what we need to do to win the game.”

Like I used to tell my now newlywed daughter Jessie when we were shooting baskets when she was little, you want to end on a make. Cohen Rohde, for all the Rohdes, wants to end on a state championship make.