Doubling down on a crucial subdistrict win over an old friend helped Bishop Neumann become state champion and head coach Jason Simons the Class C-1 girls basketball coach of the season.

Having held up well against a strong schedule, finishing especially strong, Neumann pulled a mild upset of crosstown rival Wahoo in the subdistrict final, then beat the Warriors again in the state tournament semifinals; the losses, by a combined six points, were Wahoo’s only two of the season.

Seeded No. 2, Neumann won that semifinal, 42-40, after narrowly escaping North Bend Central in overtime in the first round. In the state final the Cavaliers turned up the defensive heat to score a convincing 45-29 victory over No. 5 Lincoln Christian.

“I really thought we were very sound defensively throughout the season and the state tournament. Our girls willed themselves and honestly rose to every challenge that was put in front of them all year long, they fought through adversity on and off the court, and they adjusted at halftimes as well as any team I’ve ever coached,” says Coach Simons, whose team won the state championship after losing last year’s final in overtime. Ugh. “I know (college coaching legend) Bobby Knight said something like the game is 4-to-1 mental to physical and I would never disagree with a coaching legend like him, as I too believe that is true. We just use different terminology, saying the game is played with your heart four times more than your physical ability.

“These girls showed me how important it was to let your decisions come from my heart. Trust me, as a coach it is easy to forget that. They taught me how to lead with my heart and I’m forever grateful.”

Another of the three Centennial Conference teams to win state championships, Neumann’s state championship win avenged a 41-37 loss to Lincoln Christian in the second round of the conference tournament. The Cavaliers also beat Lincoln Christian in a regular season rematch and beat 16-10 Omaha Roncalli in the district final to advance to state.

“I’m just so very proud of our girls, coaching staff, and managers. It was never perfect, but we found a way to make it work,” says Coach Simons. “All the emails and texts I received from former players makes me realize our program does make a difference in their lives, and it also reminds me how important those former players were to us getting to a state championship level.”