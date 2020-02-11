News More News
Shrine Bowl Announces 2020 Rosters, Coaches

Both two-time all-staters, Grand Island Senior High's Caleb Francl (10) and Broc Douglass (1) are members of the 2020 Shrine Bowl North team.
Both two-time all-staters, Grand Island Senior High's Caleb Francl (10) and Broc Douglass (1) are members of the 2020 Shrine Bowl North team. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

One of Nebraska’s grandest high school sporting events will once again unfold this summer as the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will take place June 6 on the University of Nebraska-Kearne...

