Shooting Star: Taylor McCabe, Fremont
She watched the ball arch high into the air, from behind the arc, turned and walked away. Swish!Taylor McCabe was a third-grader, “playing up” on her club team, and it was her first three-pointer. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news