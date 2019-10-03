Seven Questions for Week 6
1. Can Millard West just cut to the chase and lock up the top playoff seed? Win this week against Kearney and next against 2018 state runner-up Grand Island and, well, yes. The answer is yes.But no...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news