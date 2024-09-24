Seven Questions for Week 5

To be honest we could go on forever given the number of great Week 4 games we have, but let’s hit just a couple more.
It’s a long ways to drive to prove a point but that’s Seward Football for you.
It’s a huge night for eight-man football in our state, lots of games featuring unbeaten teams.
This week's Throwback takes us back to the 2012 preseason and our feature story on Adams Central's Jake Fowler.
And now it's time for the somewhat smudged Crystal Ball to let us in on (not quite) all its little secrets...
To be honest we could go on forever given the number of great Week 4 games we have, but let’s hit just a couple more.
It’s a long ways to drive to prove a point but that’s Seward Football for you.
It’s a huge night for eight-man football in our state, lots of games featuring unbeaten teams.