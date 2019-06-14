News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game Saturday at Hastings

Xcvwa5bmegadtkcqmoxy
Mullen's record-setting running back Lane Edis (33) will be part of the West team in Saturday's annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game, which will be played at Hastings College, kickoff at 6 p.m. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Another of our state’s summertime football traditions, the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday night at Hastings College, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.Head coach for the East...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}