HuskerlandPreps - Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game Cancelled

In a spring and summer of filled with bad news regarding our sports and the athletes who play them we have this from the Nebraska Eight-Man Coaches Association:

On behalf of the Nebraska 8-Man Coaches Association, we have regrettably decided to cancel the 2020 SERTOMA 8-Man All-Star Game due to numerous health and logistical concerns.

Over the past several weeks our association has been in close communication with the Hastings SERTOMA Club, the Heartland Health District, and Central Community College to monitor the current Health Crisis. Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our athletes, coaches, families, and spectators. With the most current information available, we do not feel we can ensure that we meet these goals.

Additionally, with Central Community College not yet opening their campus, we are unable to provide lodging, food services, nor practice venues to facilitate this game.

Although the game will not be played, we would like to once again congratulate all of the All-Stars on being selected to participate.

- Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association