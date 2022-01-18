Second-Seed Burwell to Defend GRC Tournament Championship
Number two in your seeding but number one in your heart, or something like that, Burwell is the second seed in this week’s Goldenrod Conference boys basketball tournament.After tonight’s quarterfin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news