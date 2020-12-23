HuskerlandPreps - Scrub: A Moving Experience

To say things have been hectic for the Jensen family this holiday season is to say the Pacific Ocean sure is big. It has been, big-time.

As I sit here (for one of the last times) in my palatial first-story suite, located in the heart of Central City, Nebraska, and look out the window I see it’s snowing, the roads are icy, the wind is roaring (and will more yet later today), and it’s cold (4 degree wind chill and dropping). Naturally. After all, it’s Wednesday.

Two things I know for sure in this lifetime - any really bad weather will light on Wednesdays with the exception being rain and cold reserved for Tuesday golf league. Those are the two things I know for sure.

See, for as long as I have worked in my chosen profession of weekly newspapering Wednesday has been my Friday, the last day of the work week. It’s the glorious day when your week’s worth of work is prepared for public display and distribution. The finish line, if you will.

And in my world of weekly newspapering there is only one shot at Friday, er, Wednesday. That is the day we must publish and mail our paper - it’s sort of a law - regardless of outside influence. And to be honest a little cold, ice and wind pales dramatically to our computer system being hacked about this time last year, so let’s be happy with what we got.

There were some complicating factors over the past week, of course, like moving out of a house we’ve lived in for the past 22 years and taking the stuff two hours one way to unload into a new house we have lived in for a week. Not easy, let me tell you.

We elected to move ourselves and none if it would have come to pass if not for the tireless (and I mean that literally) and extraordinary efforts of our son, Shea to us, maybe Matt to you. (That's his professional handle.) Either way the kid moved a billion pounds of stuff this week, kept the moving process organized and on track, and basically became a hero to the masses. Thanks, son.

We also had our regular moving crew - um, that’s the great Jake Pullen, a longtime family friend and Shea's Central City High classmate - who has helped our family move stuff about a dozen times over the years. Currently we toggled back and forth between Central City and Gretna every day for the past week, with Jake coming along on Saturday to help Shea move some stuff into the house. His reward? Orsi’s pizza.

(That might not sound like much, unless you’ve actually had a pizza from Orsi’s Bakery, an old world treasure down on 9th and Pacific in Omaha. Another long story there but suffice to say that back when Penni and I were first together her father, the late, great Harry Abariotes, took me down there to meet the boys in the back room. All I can safely report at the time is that both Ak-Sar-Ben and the Council Bluffs dog track were open and it was an NFL Sunday. I will let you fill in the blanks from there but I will add the cast of characters in that room we pretty spectacular. One of my favorite memories with Grandpa Harry, and I believe Jake is now an Orsi’s fan for life.)

All of this moving and stuff has also taken away much of the Christmas glow, though Penni and I did listen to some holiday music on our Saturday (or was it Friday?) drive back to Gretna. Hope to still squeeze in It’s a Wonderful Life and Christmas Vacation, but that’s still TBD.

As for Huskerland we will be back up to full speed on Monday, talking holiday tournament basketball. Looking forward to that, getting back to a fairly normal schedule with regard to our time together at the website.

Which brings us to today, or actually tomorrow, which is Christmas Eve. It is not only a most holy day but also a day for healing as a community, a state, a nation, and as a world that has been torn apart over the last nine months while we keep up the good fight against COVID-19. It is also a day for me to heal, as I believe we are not moving anything today, and for that I simply say I hope you have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas, now where’s the Tylenol...