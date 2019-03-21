Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Scheierman Named Mr. Basketball; Frickenstein D-1 POY

Npog7yiviof1nk0p6cjk
Aurora's Baylor Scheierman (32) has been named Huskerland Prep Report's Mr. Basketball 2019 and Class B player of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Baylor Scheierman is a once-in-a-lifetime basketball talent. At least if you ask his head coach, Tom Leininger, one of the most respected coaches in the state, a veteran of 33 years on the bench.He...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}