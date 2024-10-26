Saturday Morning Quarterback

I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...
And now for some more riveting insights as we make our picks in tomorrow's first round of D-2 playoff games...
Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...
Here is a little history lesson and the kickoff times for our opening round of Class D-2 playoff games...
Some of you will be too young to remember the late, great Robert Conrad.
I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...
And now for some more riveting insights as we make our picks in tomorrow's first round of D-2 playoff games...
Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...