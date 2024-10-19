Saturday Morning Quarterback

Advertisement

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Getting your day off a to a great start - um, right? - here is this week's Crystal Ball...

 • Bob Jensen
Where We Stand: Eight-Man Districts

Where We Stand: Eight-Man Districts

Lots to get figured out in our eight-man district races, here's a look at how it all breaks down...

 • Bob Jensen
Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts

Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts

Still a couple of weeks to go in these classes but the district races are coming into clear focus...

 • Bob Jensen
The Center of Attention: Kiffin Theobald, Fillmore Central

The Center of Attention: Kiffin Theobald, Fillmore Central

Super size me. That was basically the message Kiffin Theobald gave his coaches.

 • Bob Jensen
Confidence Man: David Lilly, Bishop Neumann (2019) #2836

Confidence Man: David Lilly, Bishop Neumann (2019) #2836

Looking back it really was pretty crazy.

 • Bob Jensen

