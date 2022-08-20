Saturday Morning Quarterback
I slept real well last night, thanks for asking.Yesterday was a day for ol’ Huskerland Bob, from start to finish. My first Football Friday of the 2022 season began with a mid-morning bull session w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news