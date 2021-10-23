Saturday Morning Quarterback

It’s a morning that Molly Ringwald could appreciate - we’re down to 16. Teams. In each class, not Candles, but still...

As this is written we are still just a little bit away from the official pairings being announced but next Friday we will be playing round-of-16 games in all seven classes of Nebraska high school football playoffs. It’s about to get real.

It got really real last night north of Columbus where Lakeview dominated formerly unbeaten Columbus Scotus, 35-0. Lakeview winning the game wasn’t a shocker, not with it being the Vikings’ sixth straight win and this being a rivalry game and all, and Scotus was coming off that emotional win over Boone Central the week prior. But the stunning and clutch nature of the Lakeview performance not only will make great memories for years to come, it also locked up the district title and a Class C-1 playoff berth for Big Blue.

That’s a pretty great way to start your weekend. Congrats to the Vikings.

There were several teams which won on Friday to protect their playoff qualifying standard, but there was also Class C-2 Centura, which was upset by Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-7, costing the Centurions a shot at the postseason. And there was the tie for the 16th and final spot in Six-Man, where Sioux County and Hampton had won on Friday night and Sioux County won the third tie-breaker to get in. Tough way to end your season, also a great way to start your playoffs.

The official pairings will be released here in a bit but here are a couple of quick thoughts on how the 11-man and Six-Man fields came together:

Class A: Millard South is your top seed, and has played like it all season long, even with future Husker Gage Stenger sidelined the past couple of games. Defending state champion Omaha Westside is also unbeaten, and after watching some of Creighton Prep’s dismantling of Lincoln East last night my advice to the rest of Class A would be, look out.

Four teams from the A-5 district figure to qualify - district champion Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast and Papillion-LaVista - with Fremont (5-4) and Millard West (4-5) the first teams out.

Class B: Top seed Bennington closed out its perfect regular season with a 49-10 win over Omaha Gross. Elkhorn High beat Omaha Skutt, 33-13, to lock up the B-2 district title, Aurora beat Seward, 50-14, to win the B-4, both of them dominating, impressive performances. McCook (34-7 over Alliance) and Omaha Roncalli (41-27 over Elkhorn North, it’s fourth victory in its last five games) won their way into the playoffs while 4-5 South Sioux City, which had its best season in many years, just missed.

Class C-1: Lakeview rocked the C-1 football world last night - the entire Nebraska high school football world, to be right honest - and it seems as though the top 16 teams in the wild card standings are our qualifiers, which is sorta tidy. The final two of that group of 16 are actually two of the eight district champions, as both No. 15 Boys Town and No. 16 Adams Central get in after finishing with perfect district records.

Unbeatens Ashland-Greenwood, Kearney Catholic and Chadron enter the postseason as the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, which only seems right. Mitchell (6-3), which won its last three regular season games, the final two by two and three points respectively, and Ogallala (5-4), which lost to unbeaten Chadron in the C1-8 district title game last night, were next in line.

Class C-2: With another huge win against strong competition, Friday’s example its 27-20 district championship win over Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic claims the top seed in this class, with unbeaten Archbishop Bergan now second.

Yutan won its eighth in a row, beating Centennial, 14-7, to lock up the C2-1 district title; Gordon-Rushville beat Chase County, 53-25, to earn the program’s first playoff berth since 2011. The final five teams in the draw all finished the regular season 5-4, and five teams from the C2-1 qualified, including Yutan, Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann and Wilber-Clatonia.

Six-Man: Sioux County seems to have secured the final playoff spot and this draw contains a whopping four unbeaten teams, led by top seed Potter-Dix, followed by season-long No. 1-ranked Cody-Kilgore, Red Cloud and defending state runner-up Sterling. Wallace closed the regular season with seven straight wins.

Here is my quick take on a few of the Friday games which caught my eye:

Aurora 50, Seward 14. That’s seven straight wins for Aurora and our preseason No. 1 looks every bit the part as the playoffs commence.

Chadron 35, Ogallala 8. An emphatic finish to a great regular season.

Columbus 38, North Platte 28. Great bounce back win for the Discoverers, though in a cruel twist of fate it seems these teams are destined for a first-round rematch.

Creighton Prep 56, Lincoln East 7. Prep is big, strong and fast. Marty Brown needs to be healthy after last night’s ankle sprain but as I said earlier, Class A should look out for the Junior Jays.

Elkhorn South 21, Lincoln Southeast 10. Storm won as expected, but that’s not great news about Cole Ballard being sidelined for this game. His return would be crucial to the team’s long-term playoff hopes.

Fremont 42, Lincoln Pius X 41. A heroic effort by the Tigers who come up short in the playoff chase.

Gordon-Rushville 53, Chase County 25. It’s a game the Mustangs should have won but doing so in such convincing fashion was impressive, and a little historic with that 10-year gap between playoff appearances.

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Superior 10. On a night when we were all Superior fans the boys up quite a fight in the aftermath of the horrible events which have unfolded in their community. Our prayers to out to the Superior community, and I know yours do too.

Kearney Catholic 49, Cozad 13. Stars have come roaring down the stretch, Cozad sadly faded with four losses to close out its season.

Norfolk Catholic 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20. Bergan has been the toast of the town but beating Norfolk Catholic doesn’t look all that easy to do, now, does it. Cedar is for real.

Pierce 35, Wayne 27. Big win for Pierce, Wayne will be a dangerous four-loss first-round opponent, for sure.

South Sioux City 31, Blair 30. It has been a long, bumpy road for South Sioux football, so to claim an exciting win like this to cap a four-win season is pretty awesome, if you ask me. Maybe even if you didn’t ask me.

Spalding Academy 40, Stuart 6. Lots of mouths to feed in six-man but SPA will be a tough out.

Waverly 52, Norris 49 (3 OT). It’s Devin Moore Day at Waverly, after the kid’s 18-yard field goal lifted the Vikings to victory. Thankfully both teams qualify, as it would be pretty tough to swallow if Norris didn’t after this gut-wrenching loss.

York 14, Lexington 7. Great game between two state unofficial playoff qualifying teams.