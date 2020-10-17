HuskerlandPreps - Saturday Morning Quarterback

Sitting here this morning reminds me of how Christmas works when you have little kids in the house.

“Daddy, instead of waiting until tomorrow morning can we open one present tonight?” Trust me, I heard that a few times, you did too.

Here in a little bit we will get to open one of our postseason presents, the eight-man playoff brackets will soon be released, while we get the rest of the haul next Saturday. Can’t wait.

But before we get to that another of our world famous Saturday Morning Quarterbacks. (To be honest that might bring to one the total number of world famous Saturday Morning Quarterbacks we’ve produced, but we plunge ahead...)

* We had three games featuring undefeated opponents, pretty good for Week 8, and you had to choose one so I wound up at Oakland, via Emerson. You know, the usual.

From the outset you could tell Bergan meant business. We’ve been over last year’s debacle where Bergan had been a punching bag for The O-C but the tables turned in Friday’s 28-24 Bergan win, especially early. On its first drive of the night Bergan drove smartly down the field for a touchdown, added another to push the lead to 14-0 and from there the Knights never trailed.

That doesn’t mean it didn’t get interesting. Oakland-Craig made a couple of runs at Bergan, a chance for Bergan to crack, but it never happened. Remember back in the preseason when we suggested this could be Koa McIntyre’s year, let’s see what happens? Well, what’s happened is he’s become one of the premier players in C-2 football, last night passing for 230 yards, including a clutch 44-yard TD strike to Kade McIntyre, a third-quarter score which helped Bergan stem the tide.

Great win for Bergan, very happy for the Knights and guys like Koa and my boy Martin Meraz, especially given the way they won the game. They were physical, tough and resilient against a great champion team. This has to be one of the sweetest wins of the 2020 season, right guys?

* My choices for games to attend on Friday night came down to those played at Oakland, Wolbach, Pleasanton and somewhere near DeWitt. I chose Oakland because it also gave me a chance to shoot a daytime game at Emerson, where I’d been for other Huskerland stuff but not to shoot a football game.

Speaking of undefeated teams which haven’t necessarily gotten their due, Allen won the game 55-6 to improve to 6-0 on the season. You knew something was up back in Week 3 when after an Opening Night DNP the Eagles beat Bloomfield for the first time since flash mobs were a thing. (We flash mobs ever a thing?) And now the Eagles are seventh in the wild card and gonna get a home playoff opener - good for you guys.

What I will say is that after I’d took care of business I took a right instead of a left and headed to downtown Emerson, the only town in the state which his shared by three counties. Asking a couple of the locals for their take, I was told the county lines merge right in front of the bank...but you’d never know it.

Not telling the kindly people of Emerson how to live but a big ol’ marker right there to commemorate this bit of geographic history would be a great idea, at last IMO. You’re welcome.

* So I didn’t make it to other other games where unbeatens met but I did get to Howells, where they got a jump on the postseason by playing the first bowl game of the 2020 season. That’s right, Clarkson/Leigh v. Howells-Dodge in the Bacon Bowl.

I you are part of our website you probably saw yesterday’s rebroadcast of that epic Zoom conference call where Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs and Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson detailed the genesis of this epic rivalry. Pretty great stuff, I must admit.

Last night it wasn’t as great for Clarkson/Leigh as the Patriots, with some of their best players on the sideline, were beaten 44-0. An awfully good win for the Jaguars either way and it might have cost the Patriots a playoff spot - I didn’t do the math - but it is a shame how a once promising C/L season was sandblasted by injury.

* As for the other games featuring unbeaten teams there was, in my estimation, one slight upset and one expected outcome.

At Wolbach, Central Valley won its regular season Super Bowl, a little bit like Bergan, with a convincing 29-12 win over Humphrey St. Francis. Beating St. Francis in any sport at any time of year is a first-class achievement and a win like this seems a good bet to propel the Cougars deep into the playoffs. Like, maybe even Lincoln deep.

At Pleasanton, Sandhills/Thedford proved to be all that and the proverbial bag of football chips, scoring 36 points in the first quarter, 58 in the first half, rolling to a 77-24 win over last year’s state playoff runner-up. Lots of Dane Pokorny and a couple of defensive touchdowns did the trick for the Knights (what’s the deal with all the Knights his morning?) who end the regular season fifth in the Class D-2 wild card standings. Somwhere Terry Douglas is smiling.

Somewhere near DeWitt, undefeated Tri County took care of some business, completely controlling the game and limiting Thayer Central’s dangerous passing game, winning the contest 68-22. Tri County enters the postseason as the overall number one seed in Class D-1 and you can’t be faulted for believing in that number.

* Three other games of note:

St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, 2 OT. This game gave you all you wanted and then some. Adams Central was without its starting quarterback, and a couple of other quarterbacks, in overtime but took St. Paul to the limit before folding its hand. Two really good football teams, you knew that going in, who proved it again last night.

Grand Island Northwest 36, Aurora 29. Just when it looks like Aurora could beat the ‘85 Bears Northwest jumps up and brings down their old friend. And that former No. 1 Hastings team which Aurora beat last week? Northwest gets ‘em in the regular season finale.

Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12. I don’t know whether to laugh to cry. On the one hand Cozad had it going, 6-1 entering the game with the loss to mighty good Adams Central, but not only got beat, but got beaten in convincing fashion by a Broken Bow team that has found a little something in these last few weeks under new head coach Carlie Wells, the Bow grad and state champion coach.

Could Cozad have been caught looking ahead to its much-anticipated regular season finale against Kearney Catholic? Maybe, but here’s another sweet victory for a program that has now won three of its last four games. Somewhere Jeff Briggs is smiling.

* And now for a some quick thoughts on other Week 8 games:

Alma 40, Perkins County 36. First win of the year in the last game of the season. Good for you guys.

Bloomfield 8, Creighton 0. Bees pitch a no-hitter.

Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 21, 2 OT. In a Kearney season where games were hard to come by this shows the Bearcats are ready for postseason business.

Garden County 46, Leyton 12. That makes six wins in a row and another district championship for the Eagles.

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14. I mean, does anybody really want to play the Swedes right about now?

McCook 13, Scottsbluff 0. Another of our grand rivalry games goes the Bison.

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14. Speaking of state championship programs who have come to life...

North Platte 17, Millard 7. Forget the records, this was a huge win for the Bulldogs.

Yutan 14, Bishop Neumann 7. That’s seven real wins in a row for the Chieftains who have lost only to Bergan, and who hasn’t done that?

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 24. This is mainly a shout out to the district champion Indians who are having the time of their lives.