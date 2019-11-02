News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 09:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Morning Quarterback

Kickoff at McCool Junction on Friday, before that beautiful field house the community has constructed. Thing's a jewel, just like playoff football.
Kickoff at McCool Junction on Friday, before that beautiful field house the community has constructed. Thing's a jewel, just like playoff football. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Frankly, I couldn’t believe my ears.There I was, getting out of my pickup at Buell Stadium on Friday afternoon and I thought I heard right but needed to check myself. I stopped, put an ear into the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}