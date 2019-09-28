News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 08:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Morning Quarterback

Ravenna junior Trey Mieth (3) and his fellow Bluejays scored an upset win over previously unbeaten Fullerton on Friday night. Seems to have been a lot of that going around.
Ravenna junior Trey Mieth (3) and his fellow Bluejays scored an upset win over previously unbeaten Fullerton on Friday night. Seems to have been a lot of that going around. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Shoulda called. Bottom line, shoulda called.But I didn’t so as a result my Week 5 Football Friday got off to a bit of a rocky start.According to the schedule provided me there was a 2:30 game at He...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}