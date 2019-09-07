News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 09:02:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Morning Quarterback

Sutton QB Cade Wiseman (3) and his crew stayed just out of Wilber-Clatonia's reach on Friday night, winning a 16-0 victory in a battle of top Class C-2 teams.
Sutton QB Cade Wiseman (3) and his crew stayed just out of Wilber-Clatonia's reach on Friday night, winning a 16-0 victory in a battle of top Class C-2 teams. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

OK, everybody up.Following the games of Week 2 is a great time to reexamine what’s gone on and what’s went wrong for our Nebraska high school football teams. There is no sure preseason answer when ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}