



It is with a grateful heart that I write this edition of Saturday Morning Quarterback.

I am very touched by the affection shown me and my mom, Margaret, and the rest of my family over these past few days. I will write more about my mom soon but for now please I deeply appreciate the support and kind words by so many of you.

One of the things my mom gave me was a love of sports. She loved all sports, especially football and especially Husker football and Cozad Haymakers football, since that was where she lived for the past 41 years and where two of my sisters, Rhonda and Roxanne, had their girls graduate high school there. (I guess I lied, here I am writing about mom already...)

Because I also love high school football I am at the office this morning, 5 a.m. sharp, because it is the Saturday morning the playoff pairings come out. Please don’t make me out to be some sort of hero for doing so, mom would want me here and I am finding the entire process very therapeutic.

And I admit there is also a sense I don’t want to let any of you down at this most joyful time of the football year. I write that realizing I disappoint many of you every time I hunt and peck my way through an article. (wink)

Later today I will have a little something to say about the first-round pairings and for those of you who receive Huskerland Prep Report’s print edition, that will be printed and mailed on Tuesday, the day after my mom’s funeral in Cozad. My God, it seems so strange to write that sentence.

For now here are a few thoughts on some of the Week 9 games I’d like to mention:

Adams Central 42, Cozad 7. That 66-28 loss to Aurora in Week 1 seems a lifetime ago. The Patriots will be a load in the playoffs, my boy Landon Weber will see to it.

Arapahoe 52, Alma 50. My boy Gentry Anderson is going to play scholarship college football at Northwestern College in Iowa. Happy for you, kid.

Fort Calhoun 27, Platteview 21. One of the first stops I made last spring was at Fort Calhoun. Their coach, Andrew Christensen, is another of the good guys and his kids were so much fun to be around while I listened to them talk about their hopes for the coming football season. Between then and now basically the entire team was hurt, many of them lost for the season, but on the final night of the regular season the Pioneers landed their first win of the season. There is some football magic in the air, right there.

Grand Island 24, Lincoln East 3. After a half-a-month of disappointment Islanders bow their backs and finish on a make.

Johnson-Brock 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 46. An eight-man classic just like we thought. And they’ll play again this season, pretty sure of that.

Lexington 28, Alliance 13. A couple of weeks ago at Lex they were looking in the storage shed for the basketballs but after three wins in the last four weeks lookie there, Lex is in the playoffs. Jake, Ajack and Logen - you go get ‘em now.

Lincoln High 43, Lincoln Southwest 3. Nobody wants to play Lincoln High right about now.

Milford 14, Doniphan-Trumbull 13. Also pressed into the football corner Grinnin’ Nate Mensik and his boys find a way to score an impressive win to get into the C-1 field. Good for you Marty Hingst.

Millard South 14, Omaha Westside 13. Felt badly for my boy Brett Froendt and his Warriors as they were denied a perfect regular season, Denied by an outstanding young team that might not know any better than to keep winning right through the playoffs.

Oakland-Craig 21, BRLD 20. Two great groups of kids duking it out for the district title. Happy they all get to play postseason football. Now, pass the Sweet Baby Ray’s, will you please?

Ord 10, Gothenburg 7. It would have been easy to just let this one go into that good football night but the Chants rise up, rally to win. Guts, that takes guts. Happy for both teams and their great seasons to date.

Osmond 62, Riverside 32. Speaking of young Scott Morrison and his crew at Osmond have something like two seniors on the roster and here claimed their best win of the season. Bravo.

Scottsbluff 23, McCook 13. Friday night’s spotlight dance lived up to all our expectations. Games like this, nights like this, make high school football fans feel alive. Take a bow, both you teams.

Spalding Academy 95, Elba 14. So many reasons to love high school football and here’s another one. Elba football was outscored 551-95 this season, 31 of them coming in a game where they were the only team to lose to Santee, another undermanned and inspiring 2018 football story. In an era where we are coming to realize how hard football is those Elba kids stayed with it and saw their very winless season through. Not sure I’m more proud of any other team in the state.

Twin Loup 40, St. Mary’s 26. State champion programs don’t just curl up and quit. Two straight wins late and Twin Loup is in the playoffs.

Wausa 50, Randolph 42. Back in the spring I had a chance to meet some of the Wausa kids. Happy for you guys, beating an outstanding team when a win was the only way to get into the playoffs